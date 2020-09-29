Van Orden holds ‘women’s forum’ discussion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden, was in Eau Claire on Tuesday to speak with a diverse group of women over concerns they have regarding the state and country.

One of the women that helped organize the event said having the opportunity to share concerns with Van Orden means a great deal.

"You know, Derrick is so open," Kathy Kivlin said. "He wants to hear, genuinely wants to hear from women and what women have to say. So, I think it'll have a huge impact because he wants to know if are there things he hasn't thought about or hasn't covered."

Van Orden said with the information gathered today, he plans to take that knowledge to Washington D.C. to improve safety, schools and the economy, while being representative of the families in the 3rd Congressional District.

On Friday, Representative Ron Kind condemned Van Orden of harassment after the La Crosse Tribune published a passage from Van Orden's Navy Seals memoir.

Kind said the excerpt, which describes a time when Van Orden was treating a male lieutenant and exposed the patient to two female junior officers, was sexual harassment of the two women.

In response to the allegations, Van Orden said Kind's accusation lacks context.

"I am a retired Navy Seal Senior Chief Combat Medic," Van Orden said. "I was on a special reconnaissance mission that turned into a medical training mission when my officer in charge had the worst case of contact dermatitis I've ever seen in my life. It had airway implications so I gave him oral inhalation and also injectable steroids to make sure he didn't die. We went to Naval Hospital Balboa, and there were two nurses there and several other medical personnel, there were other physicians there, and we went through the treatment and pharmacological interventions so that he didn't die."

Van Orden added he believes Kind is using this to advance his campaign out of fear of losing his job come November.