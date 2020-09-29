UW-Eau Claire COVID-19 cases decline sharply

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After the first couple weeks of classes at UW-Eau Claire, on-campus cases rose so rapidly that they once accounted for nearly half of all cases in Eau Claire County. But now, the rate of positive tests is starting to decrease.

Since September 4, the percentage of positive test results on campus has dropped from 60% to roughly 5%, with numbers diving even lower over the past week.

On September 25, the university reported zero positive COVID-19 cases for the day.

As of September 29, that number jumped back up to 15 new positive cases, but the percentage of them remains drastically lower than the start of the semester.

University officials credit the heavy testing protocols to the decline, as well as the students for following strict guidelines.

"There's a lot more good students than the few bad who don't follow the mandates that are out there," said Dr. Warren Anderson, vice chancellor for EDI and Student Affairs at UW-Eau Claire. "I'm proud of our Blugolds that have really stepped up and taken this challenge head-on, and it's really bearing the positive results we see right now."

The number of students in quarantine and isolation has also steadily dropped after peaking in mid-September. As of September 25, the Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. has recorded 381 positive tests for people connected to the university in some way.