Twins shelve Donaldson for wild card series with calf injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson will miss the best-of-three AL first-round series against Houston because of a nagging injury to his right calf. The team included rookie Alex Kirilloff on the roster. Donaldson missed 30 games this season with a muscle strain and returned to the lineup on Sept. 2. He was removed from Minnesota’s game after the first inning on Friday with cramping. The 2015 AL MVP worked out with the team on Monday, but he was still experiencing soreness and unable to fully push off on his leg.