MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - Jose Altuve drew a bases loaded walk in the ninth inning and the Houston Astros took advantage of two Minnesota Twins miscues to win Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Tuesday by a 4-1 score.

Minnesota's playoff losing streak now stands at 17 games, extending a Major League Baseball record. The Twins' last win came in 2004.

Game 2 of the best-of-three games series is Wednesday at Target Field.