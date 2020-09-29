Tuesday’s highlights: Macks move to 9-0, Rice Lake soccer, swim/dive win

Tuesday’s highlights: Macks move to 9-0, Rice Lake soccer, swim/dive winUpdated
(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
High school boys soccer
Rice Lake 5, Chippewa Falls 2
High school girls swimming and diving
Rice Lake 95, River Falls 77
High school girls volleyball
Elk Mound 3, Spring Valley 0
Cornell 3, Flambeau 0 - Cornell now 5-1
McDonell Central 3, Altoona 1 - McDonell now 9-0
Bloomer 3, Spooner 0
Cumberland 3, Northwestern 1
St. Croix Falls 3, Cameron 1
Gilman 3, Owen-Winthee 1
Fall Creek 3, Regis 0 - Gianna Vollrath (FC): 15 kills; Emma Ryan (FC): 12 kills
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Glenwood City 3, Durand 1