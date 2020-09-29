 Skip to Content

Tuesday’s highlights: Macks move to 9-0, Rice Lake soccer, swim/dive win

Updated
092920 MCDONELL ALTOONA VB

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

High school boys soccer

Rice Lake 5, Chippewa Falls 2

High school girls swimming and diving

Rice Lake 95, River Falls 77

High school girls volleyball

Elk Mound 3, Spring Valley 0

Cornell 3, Flambeau 0 - Cornell now 5-1

McDonell Central 3, Altoona 1 - McDonell now 9-0

Bloomer 3, Spooner 0

Cumberland 3, Northwestern 1

St. Croix Falls 3, Cameron 1

Gilman 3, Owen-Winthee 1

Fall Creek 3, Regis 0 - Gianna Vollrath (FC): 15 kills; Emma Ryan (FC): 12 kills

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Glenwood City 3, Durand 1

Author Profile Photo

Nick Tabbert

