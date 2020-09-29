Swedes indict surgeon for stem-cell windpipe transplants

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor has indicted on charges of aggravated assault a surgeon believed to be the one who made headlines in 2011 for the world’s carrying out the first synthetic trachea transplants, saying three people had the implants at Sweden’s leading hospital. Swedish news agency TT said it was Dr. Paolo Macchiarini who was once considered a pioneer in regenerative medicine. Mikael Bjork, director of Public Prosecution, reopened the probe in 2018. He said a new investigation made it “clear to me that the operations were carried out in conflict with science and proven experience.” No date for a trial has been announced.