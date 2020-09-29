Relationship with coach helps Rosman thrive

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Madyson Rosman wasn't sure if her senior season would ever start.

Now, the Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek golfer doesn't want it to end.

Thursday's CloverCroix Conference Championship started an emotional final chapter for Rosman, who took home the individual title.

It's emotional mainly due to one man: Scott Vold.

"I give every credit that I have to him. He's amazing," Rosman said Thursday of her head coach. "He's made me who I am for golf. Yeah, for sure."

Rosman's relationship with Vold dates back to middle school, when she was asked to join the varsity team for practice.

The two have a humorous relationship. On Thursday, Rosman's conference championship certificate was labeled 'Some Girl From Osseo.'

"I'm glad that he did that at the end," Rosman said. "I can have that forever now."

‘Some girl from Osseo’, aka Madyson Rosman, is the conference individual champ! She won the title by one point. @WQOW @ofsdthunder https://t.co/CBXKHLQ5v6 pic.twitter.com/7LYYOK7rjr — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) September 24, 2020

Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek will compete in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Regionals at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls on Wednesday. Rosman hopes the team advances to the sectionals next week and the state meet October 12-13.