Relationship with coach helps Rosman thrive

Relationship with coach helps Rosman thriveNew
LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Madyson Rosman wasn't sure if her senior season would ever start.
Now, the Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek golfer doesn't want it to end.
Thursday's CloverCroix Conference Championship started an emotional final chapter for Rosman, who took home the individual title.
It's emotional mainly due to one man: Scott Vold.
"I give every credit that I have to him. He's amazing," Rosman said Thursday of her head coach. "He's made me who I am for golf. Yeah, for sure."
Rosman's relationship with Vold dates back to middle school, when she was asked to join the varsity team for practice.
The two have a humorous relationship. On Thursday, Rosman's conference championship certificate was labeled 'Some Girl From Osseo.'
"I'm glad that he did that at the end," Rosman said. "I can have that forever now."
Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek will compete in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Regionals at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls on Wednesday. Rosman hopes the team advances to the sectionals next week and the state meet October 12-13.