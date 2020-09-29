Rapper Lil Yachty arrested for driving 150 mph in Ferrari

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Patrol arrested rapper Lil Yachty this month after he was allegedly caught driving more than 150 mph on an Atlanta highway. State Patrol said troopers pulled over a white Ferrari with the 23-year-old behind the wheel on Sept. 21. The rapper, whose name is Miles McCollum, was taken to the Atlanta City Jail and charged with reckless driving and speeding. He has since been released. The recording artist totaled his red Ferrari in the same area in June after spinning out of control. He addressed the recent speeding in a video on the app Tik Tok, saying in part: “Yeah. It happened. … Slow down kids.”