Pearl Harbor shooting probe finds mental health care flaws

HONOLULU (AP) — The Navy says its investigation into a shooting at Pearl Harbor last December was unable to determine what caused a submarine sailor to kill two civilian workers before fatally shooting himself. But the Navy’s report says 22-year-old Gabriel Romero had “several stressors” in his life in the months leading up to the shooting that together “likely led him to choose violence.” The report said the U.S. Pacific Fleet submarine force’s mental health program failed to properly diagnose Romero’s mental health condition during eight visits he made to a clinic between September and November 2019.