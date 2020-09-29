Orthodox church petitions UN over Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Greek Orthodox Church of the United States says it is petitioning United Nations experts to coerce Turkey into protecting Orthodox Christian cultural heritage fllowing the Turkish government’s conversion of Istanbul’s landmark Hagia Sophia from a museum into a mosque. The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said Tuesday that it was pressing U.N. special rapporteurs to hold Turkey accountable “for its deliberate policies to erase the cultural heritage of Orthodox Christians.” In a move that drew praise from the Muslim faithful and widespread international opposition, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a July decree that turned Hagia Sophia back into a Muslim house of prayer.