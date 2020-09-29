Oman’s new sultan quietly makes his mark as challenges loom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman’s new sultan, while quietly making his mark, faces real challenges ahead. Oman has billions in looming loan repayments, including from China, and needs even more money as its youthful population wants jobs and its government cannot afford the cradle-to-grave benefits given in other Gulf Arab nations. Ratcheted up tensions between Iran and the U.S. could see Oman brought into the middle of a situation that nearly sparked a war at the beginning of the year. All this comes just months after Sultan Haitham bin Tariq took over from a predecessor, who ruled Oman for 50 years.