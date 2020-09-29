Notre Dame president apologizes for no mask at White House

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame’s president has issued an apology for not wearing a mask at a White House event after pictures surfaced online of him shaking hands and sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with people without one. Rev. John I. Jenkins attended the Rose Garden ceremony Saturday for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Jenkins’ letter Monday explains he was there because Barrett is a Notre Dame alumna and a professor at the law school. The South Bend Tribune reports that he also pointed out that upon arrival, he and other guests received rapid-response COVID-19 tests.