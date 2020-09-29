Negotiators hunker down as Brexit talks hit final weeks

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and British negotiators hunkered have down to find compromises on topics from fishing rights to state rules in a belated attempt to broker a rudimentary trade deal after the UK left the bloc. A transition period ends on Dec. 31, and Britain made a difficult atmosphere downright bad this month by insisting it could breach the legally binding Brexit divorce agreement it signed on its departure from the bloc. It left the EU with no choice but to threaten legal action. The battle over the British legislation is “is casting a dark shadow over the ongoing negotiations,” according to Europe Minister Michael Roth of Germany.