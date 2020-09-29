Minnesota congresswoman sues to decide race in November

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Rep. Angie Craig is seeking a court order that would require her Minnesota congressional race to be decided in November instead of being delayed until February because a third-party candidate recently died. The death of the Legal Marijuana Now Party’s candidate triggered a state law that requires races to be postponed and decided by a special election if a major party candidate dies within 79 days of Election Day. Craig, who is seeking a second term in the competitive district south of Minneapolis, says in her lawsuit Monday that federal law requires the contest to be decided as part of the November election.