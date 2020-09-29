Local republicans, democrats react to presidential debate

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW)- Plenty of eyes were on Tuesday's presidential debate right here in the Chippewa Valley, both at home, and at a watch party.

The Eau Claire County Republicans held a watch party at its headquarters in Altoona Tuesday. Roughly 30 people turned out to watch the debate.



We spoke with the Eau Claire County Republican Party vice chair during the debate, who praised president Trump's performance, including his response to the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He's putting up a good fight with Joe Biden," said Brian Tran," vice chair, Eau Claire County Republican Party. "It's contentious. Both sides are back and forth."

Meanwhile, Eau Claire County Democrats decided to forego an in-person watch party due to the recent spike in COVID cases. Chairperson Beverly Wickstrom said the group instead encouraged people to watch the debate from home.



She joined us virtually during the debate to share her thoughts, praising Vice President Biden's composure.

"The contrast between his approach to the debate, and his tone and tenor, is pretty dramatic when you look at the way President Trump is trying to talk over him," Wickstrom said. "I think the contrast between the specific policies that [Biden's] articulating, and the lack of policy development by the president is shocking."

She said she is proud of Biden's performance, and praised the way he articulated his approach to healthcare and response to COVID-19, and said the country deserves a president that treats people and other leaders with respect.