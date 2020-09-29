Live Updates: Trump, Biden spar over Supreme Court, health care

UPDATE:

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are squaring off Tuesday night in their crucial first debate of the 2020 campaign.

Right off the bat, they went after each other on Trump's Supreme Court nomination so close to the election and his health care plans that Biden says will destroy the Affordable Care Act.

It's the most pivotal opportunity yet for the candidates to outline starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises in an election year like no other.

The nation is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs and is facing an upheaval over racial justice that has brought protests and violence to a number of cities.

CLEVELAND (WQOW) - The first debate of the 2020 presidential election is now underway in Cleveland, as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden look to convince undecided voters.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is moderating this first debate. Organizers said the plan is to cover each of these topics in 15 minute blocks:

The Trump and Biden Records

The Supreme Court

COVID-19

The Economy

Race and Violence in our Cities

The Integrity of the Election

No handshakes nor opening statements were planned. Biden currently has a lead on Trump in a majority of state polls. The latest average of all national polls has Biden leading Trump by about 7 percentage points.



President Donald Trump is seeking a second term. He was elected to the office in 2016.



Trump’s run for a second term was no surprise. He announced on February 27, 2018 that he would seek a second term. In early 2020, Trump filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.



Trump touts the economy, prior to the pandemic as one of his biggest accomplishments. He also counts among his achievements the 2017 Republican-backed tax Federal cut, seating many judges to Federal courts and the signing of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.



On the other hand, Trump’s first term was highlighted by several controversies.



One of those was the investigation into possible Russian collusion by independent counsel Robert Mueller and his eventual impeachment by the US House of Representatives late last year. Trump has also been broadly criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic this year, with more than 200,000 people dying in the US so far. During interviews with journalist Bob Woodward, Trump revealed he knew the severity of the virus early on and tried to downplay the situation. Recordings of the conversations were released to the media.



The most recent controversy regarding Trump was related to his personal taxes. The New York Times reported Trump paid no income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years.



Biden served as vice president under President Barack Obama from 2009 through 2017. Before that, he served as US Senator from Delaware for 36 years.



Biden announced his candidacy for the nation’s highest office on April 25, 2020. He defeated more than two dozen Democrats in the party’s primary. This is Biden’s third try for the White House, running unsuccessfully in 1988 and 2008.



Biden is running on promises to help America through the pandemic, rebuild the middle class and heal the nation’s divisions. He wants to repeal Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy and push for a $15/hr. minimum wage. Biden has also proposed a new education plan that would help low-income area schools, assist teachers with student loans and add more health professionals to schools.



A healthcare plan that would expand Obamacare subsidies was proposed by Biden last July. He said the plan would make private insurance policies available and more affordable. In addition, the plan would add public option that people could buy into. Biden has faced criticism from members of the GOP for his son's work overseas. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee recently released a report following an investigation into Hunter Biden's work in Ukraine during his father's time as vice president. The report, however, failed to prove any wrongdoing.



Two more presidential debates are on the 2020 schedule.



The next debate will held Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida and will be moderated by C-SPAN host and political editor Steve Scully .



The final debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent and anchor Kristen Welker.



Vice President Mike Pence and VP nominee Kamala Harris will faceoff in one debate, scheduled for Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah. This debate will be moderated by USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page. Early voting has already begun in several states. The election will be held on Nov. 3. The inauguration will follow next year on Jan. 20.