Israeli PM to UN: Hezbollah storing missiles in Beirut

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of maintaining a “secret arms depot” in a residential neighborhood of Beirut, warning it could cause another tragic explosion in the Lebanese capital. Hezbollah denied the allegations and invited media outlets to immediately visit the site. In an address to the U.N. General Assembly, Netanyahu pointed to maps purportedly showing the missile depot’s location next to a gas company and residential housing. Last month, a warehouse filled with ammonium nitrate exploded in Beirut’s port, killing around 200 people, wounding thousands and causing widespread destruction. The blast appeared to have been triggered by an accidental fire.