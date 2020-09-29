House lawyer says Trump’s census order breaks with history

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An attorney for the U.S. House of Representatives says President Donald Trump’s directive to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in deciding how many congressional seats each state gets would break with almost 250 years of history. Douglas Letter made his statement Tuesday before a panel of three judges in the District of Columbia. The court arguments were part of the latest hearing over the legality of Trump’s memo. Arguments already have made heard in other federal cases, including in New York where a three-judge panel blocked the presidential order and called it unlawful.