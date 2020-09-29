Hall of Famer Larkin’s postseason bat labels promote healing

NEW YORK (AP) — Barry Larkin is gladly giving Major League Baseball a helping hand in these playoffs. Two of them, actually. Look closely at the bats being swung and you might notice something on the knobs: a label with a graphic design of Black and white hands clasped over the words “Heal” and “Unite.” They’re the product of Larkin’s Project Unity, an initiative headed by the Hall of Famer to draw people together on the diamond and beyond. Larkin hopes many players will embrace the idea and MLB has endorsed the project.