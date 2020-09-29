Greece: Cruise halted for COVID tests, latest are negative

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Health inspectors in Greece are carrying out additional tests for COVID-19 on crew members of a cruise ship with more than 1,500 people on board. The Mein Schiff 6, which is on a Greek island cruise, was docked Tuesday at the port of Piraeus, near Athens. Sample testing found 12 crew members were positive but asymptomatic. Officials from the Health Ministry said results from rapid-diagnostic tests given to crew members were all negative, adding that the emergency would be lifted once the results were confirmed through genetic tests, known as PCR tests.