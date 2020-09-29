Giant pumpkins smash Utah state record at weigh-off in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (AP) — The Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers has recorded eight pumpkins this year weighing more than 1,000 pounds, setting a state record. KSTU-TV reports that the first-place pumpkin at the group’s 16th annual weighing session last Saturday came in at 1,825 pounds. The hefty gourd was grown by local farmer Mohamed Sadiq. Event organizers say it was the largest pumpkin to be grown outside of a greenhouse. And it’s the second largest pumpkin ever grown in the state. The group is hosting a second event next month. The event was held by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth group focused on the hobby with standards to ensure quality, competition fairness and education.