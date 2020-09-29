French arrest 29 in cryptocurrency scheme to finance jihadis

PARIS (AP) — French police have arrested 29 people around the country in a vast operation to break a complex scheme financing Islamist extremists in Syria via cryptocurrencies. A statement on Tuesday from the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office says search warrants are out for the two main figures in the scheme. They are French jihadis, both 25 years old, who have likely been in northwest Syria since 2013. They are suspected of creating “the architecture|’ of the network of terrorism financing. The 29 detained for questioning are aged 22 to 66. Most are suspected of injecting funds into the network that hid the trail of funds to jihadis in Syria through use of bit coins.