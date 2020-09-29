Former ComEd vice president pleads guilty in bribery scheme

CHICAGO (AP) — A former ComEd vice president has pleaded guilty to his role in what prosecutors say was a bribery conspiracy in which the energy utility sought legislative support from one of Illinois’ most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Michael Madigan. Fidel Marquez entered the plea Thursday by video link before a Chicago-based federal judge. Marquez faces a maximum five-year prison term for his role in the scheme to provide jobs and vendor subcontracts for Madigan associates. But under a plea deal, prosecutors would recommend probation and no prison time if Marquez cooperates fully with investigators. Madigan hasn’t been charged and denies wrongdoing.