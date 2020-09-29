For moderator Chris Wallace, debate was runaway train

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News’ Chris Wallace had the near-impossible task Tuesday of trying to control the first presidential debate as its moderator, and continually expressed frustration with his role. He lectured and cajoled President Donald Trump, urging him to follow the rules and not interrupt opponent Joe Biden. Commentators expressed near uniform disgust after the debate was over, with some wondering openly whether the first of three debates between the two men would actually be the last. Wallace was visibly rattled by the slugfest and urged, “Please let him speak, Mr. President” more than once. NBC’s Kristen Welker and C-SPAN’s Steve Scully are scheduled to moderate the next two debates.