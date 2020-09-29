Ex-Sanders staffers promote Biden to Latinos in Iowa, Nevada

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Former staffers from Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign want to harness strong support for the Vermont senator among Hispanics to bolster Joe Biden in two battleground states. Nuestro PAC is launching a 30-second spot that will begin airing Thursday for two weeks in heavily Hispanic Nevada and Iowa, which could prove critical in November’s election. Backed by a six-figure ad buy, the spot features Hispanic staffers from Sanders’ campaign saying they worked hard for him during the Democratic primary but are now for Biden because Sanders has endorsed the former vice president. The ads target states where Sanders dominated the Latino vote.