Ex-IMF chief acquitted in Spanish bank stock listing case

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court has acquitted 34 people who were tried over the stock market listing of financial firm Bankia, including former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato. Rato, who is in prison for a separate case involving the misuse of Bankia’s corporate credit card, was the Madrid-based lender’s chairman between 2010 and 2012. He and the other defendants were accused of fraud and falsifying financial statements in relation to the bank’s 2011 flotation. In Tuesday’s ruling, the court said that the listing was done with the approval of all supervisory bodies and that information to investors wasn’t misleading. Bankia is in the process of merging with CaixaBank, another Spanish financial giant.