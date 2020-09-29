Evers says, ‘no party, bar or gathering is worth it’ as state COVID cases soar

MADISON (WQOW) - Wisconsin added another 2,367 positive COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths were recorded on Tuesday.

That makes Tuesday the deadliest day of the pandemic in Wisconsin since May 30 when 20 deaths were reported.

The state's seven-day case average has increased from 684 a month ago to 2,255 today according to DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

Because of the increase, Governor Evers is asking Wisconsinites to stay home, although it is worth noting no state order is in place.

"Over the last few weeks we have seen an increase in people carrying on businesses as usual, hosting parties and hitting the bars and heading to weddings. Folks, it isn't safe," the governor said. "I cannot stress this enough; no party, no bar, no gathering is worth it. We owe it to those struggling with the loss of a loved one, those who are working in our health care facilities caring for the sick and to our most vulnerable neighbors who are at high-risk.

Statewide, 119,955 people have tested positive since the pandemic's inception. Of those, 98,385 (82%) are considered recovered. As of Tuesday, 1,300 Wisconsinites have died.

"We are in a crisis right now," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the Bureau of Communicable Disease "Turning the corner on this requires that we do things dramatically different than what we're doing. It requires all of society, all of Wisconsin, to do things differently. The likelihood that this is going to get much worse before it gets better is a real one and if we do nothing differently I would say its a high likelihood it is going to get much worse before it gets better. "