Election officials: Don’t wait to send in ballot

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As of now, absentee ballots are due by Election Day after state Democrats' proposed extension on counting absentee ballots was halted. With that plan in place, local election officials are urging voters to not wait in sending that ballot.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said as of Tuesday, over 11,000 absentee ballots have been sent out.

She stressed that mailing them in as soon as you get them reduces the risk of your vote not being counted in time.

"If you know that you want to vote absentee, by mail, request it now so that we can get the ballot out in the mail to you as soon as possible, within that one business day," Riepl said. "That will allow you time to complete it, return it by mail, or to one of the city's drop boxes."

Riepl added there have been multiple instances of people dropping ballots off in city drop boxes when the voters are from outside the city, county and even state.

Riepl said they've been sending the ballots back to voters as quickly as possible, but noted that if someone drops their ballot off in the wrong box on the night of the election, there's no time to return that ballot and have it count for the correct county.

If you live in the city of Eau Claire, you can drop off your ballot in one of the ballot boxes around town. If you do not live within city limits, either mail in your ballot or contact your local clerk for information on where to drop it off.