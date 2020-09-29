Dutch competition watchdog fines 4 tobacco companies

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch consumer watchdog has fined four major tobacco companies a total of more than 82 million euros ($96 million) for distorting competition by indirectly exchanging pricing information for cigarettes and tobacco. The fine was levied in May but only published Tuesday because three of the tobacco companies asked a court to ban publication, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets said in a statement. The authority says the companies involved, the Dutch arms of Philip Morris, British American Tobacco International, Van Nelle Tabak Nederland and JT International Company Netherlands, have filed objections to the decision to fine them.