Drier Tuesday, more rain chances to end September

The dreary fall weather is persistent and pesky and we'll close out September with more of the same.

Tuesday will be one of the warmest days of the week, but that's not really saying much. High temperatures will try to touch 60, but we might fall just short. Wednesday will be in the upper 50's too, but rain will hold temperatures down.

It will still be breezy the next few days with winds from the west Tuesday at 8 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Wednesday, the northwest flow returns with winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts over 30 mph. This will aid in developing scattered showers and it will also hold temperatures a tad cooler.

The radar Tuesday will look much like it did on Monday. 'Popcorn' showers will be showing, but due to a drier layer of air towards the surface, a few sprinkles or drizzle will be possible. New rainfall amounts will hardly break a trace.

Wednesday will be the best chance for scattered rain showers and there may even be some isolated thunder. A moisture induced short-wave will fall from the northwest and bring upwards of 0.1'' or more of rain to western Wisconsin. By Thursday night, we'll see around 1/4'' of rainfall across the area.

As we head into October, the coldest weather of the week filters in. The strong northwest flow mentioned above will bring more scattered light showers Thursday an high temps will struggle to break 50. By Friday morning we'll see temperatures near or below freezing.