Death of Kuwait ruler Sheikh Sabah draws outpour of grief

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the leader of Kuwait, is drawing an outpouring of grief from across the Arab world. Sheikh Sabah earned a reputation as a seasoned diplomat and a rare ruler who could cross the region’s political and sectarian divides. As news of his death broke Tuesday, condolence messages streamed in from leaders throughout the region. As a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a regional body of Arab Gulf states, Kuwait has often charted its own course, pushing for diplomacy to resolve a bitter dispute between Qatar and other Arab states that continues to this day.