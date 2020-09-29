Crown prince becomes oil-rich Kuwait’s new ruling emir

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah has become the oil-rich nation’s new ruling emir. The 83-year-old Sheikh Nawaf had served as the crown prince since 2006. State TV announced his swearing in. Sheikh Nawaf jumping a traditional order of alternating rule between the Al Jaber and the Al Salam branches of the country’s ruling family. While his taking of the throne came as prescribed by Kuwait’s constitution, there likely will be negotiations behind the scenes in the weeks ahead over who will become the country’s next crown prince.