Court pick Barrett visits Senate ahead of confirmation fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, is on Capitol Hill for meetings with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other pivotal Republican senators in preparation for her fast-track confirmation before the Nov. 3 election. The judge is making a whirlwind visit to McConnell and eight other Republican senators in separate, private sessions. Democrats are confronting the limits of their power as they fight against the nomination, Some have said they won’t meet with Barrett, who is expected to be swiftly confirmed for the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by the end of October.