Blast at iron scrap dealer’s junkyard kills 5 in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say a blast at a junkyard of an iron scrap dealer has killed five people and wounded another. Tuesday’s incident occurred when an employee was trying to dismantle a mortar shell in the northwestern district of Nowshera. Authorities were trying to determine who sold the abandoned mortar shell to the dealer or how it reached Nowshera, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Pakistan’s northwestern former tribal located have been the scene of military operations against militants in recent years. Abandoned mortar shells and landmines from the Soviet era are still found in some northwestern areas.