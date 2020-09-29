Black Appalachians find hope in national reckoning on race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Some Black Appalachians say their history and struggles are finally being recognized more widely in the wake of this year’s nationwide protests against institutional racism. Though the national reckoning on racism has raised awareness about the issue for many white Americans, that it is also echoing in the hills of Appalachia is particularly striking in a region that isn’t known for its diversity. Dayjha Hogg, who is biracial, saw how the message of the protests was resonating when she organized a rally in her home county of Letcher. She thought only a few people would show up, but roughly 200 did, most of them white. The experience helped transform Hogg’s own idea of her community.