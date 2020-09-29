Bereft of scripted shows, opening week ratings down for TV

NEW YORK (AP) — With the coronavirus having thrown a halt to the production of most dramas and comedies, television ratings for the first week of the fall season were way down compared to last year. CBS was hit the hardest. The Nielsen company said the network that has generally been the nation’s most popular over the last two decades dropped 61 percent in viewership from 2019. CBS is more dependent on scripted shows, particularly crime dramas, than rivals ABC, NBC and Fox. Those networks had some pro football and unscripted shows like “The Masked Singer” and “Dancing With the Stars” starting new seasons.