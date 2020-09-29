Asia Today: South Korea has virus jump before holiday period

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 113 new cases of COVID-19, its first daily increase over 100 in five days, as the country entered a holiday break that officials fear would possibly worsen transmissions. Eighty-one of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, where health workers have struggled to stem transmissions. Officials have called for citizen vigilance ahead of the Chuseok harvest festival that began Wednesday and continues through the weekend. They have pleaded for people to stay home during a holiday when South Koreans usually travel to visit relatives. Nightclubs and other establishments deemed as “high-risk” will be shut in Seoul during the holiday period to reduce gatherings.