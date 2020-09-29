1st presidential debate: Here is what to expect and how to watch

CLEVELAND (WQOW) - President Donald Trump and Democratic foe Joe Biden will take the debate stage together for the first time in the 2020 election cycle.

The debate will begin at 8 p.m. CT and will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace. It will last 90 minutes without commercial interruption.

The night will consist of six 15-minute segments with the following topics; the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence and the integrity of the election.

ABC News will have three hours of coverage beginning at 7 p.m. CT. We will have a recap immediately following on WQOW News 18 at 10.

WQOW will live stream the debate here.

Find more political coverage here.