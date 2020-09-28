Young Packers fan wins Zoom meeting with Mason Crosby

BLOOMER, Wisc. (WQOW) - Dreams came true for a young Packers fan from Bloomer after winning a recent contest gave her a chance to meet a member of the team.

In August, eight-year-old Abigail Teig entered the "American Family DreamDrive DreamBike Design Contest."

She won the virtual contest by submitting a photo of herself on her bike, decked out in Packers gear to show her team spirit.

Her prize package included a $250 gift card to the Packers Pro Shop, an autographed football and even a Zoom "meet and greet" with Mason Crosby, placekicker for the Packers.

"A very beautiful voice, guy-ish. Lots of kids," Abigail said.

Abigail, her parents Carrie and Blair and her brother AJ are all huge Packers fans who helped decorate her bike.

Her mom said she couldn't believe it at first when they get the phone call that her daughter won.

"It was a blessing in disguise. I never thought we would win and it was just so amazing to actually have something exciting to look forward to. As a family, we definitely needed it," said Abigail's mom Carrie Teig.

The Packers also sent their big fan a stuffed bear, a blanket, nail polish and masks.