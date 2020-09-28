Woman pleads not guilty, denied bail over Trump ricin letter

BUFFALO (AP) — A Canadian woman charged with threatening President Donald Trump’s life by mailing a package containing ricin has been ordered held without bail. A Buffalo federal magistrate judge denied bail for Pascale Ferrier, of suburban Montreal. He says she is a continuing threat to the president and others. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Lynch said she confessed at a border crossing between Ontario and Buffalo that she was the person who was wanted for mailing the ricin-laden envelope to Trump. It was intercepted as part of routine screening of the president’s mail. He said she tried to enter the country with a semiautomatic handgun, 294 rounds of ammunition, pepper spray, a knife and a stun gun. Her lawyer entered a not-guilty plea for her to a Washington D.C. indictment.