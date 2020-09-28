Vision 2020: Are absentee votes and mail-in votes different?

What’s the difference between absentee voting and mail voting? There really isn’t any difference between absentee voting and mail voting. Both refer to the practice of filling out ballots that are sent to voters through the mail and returned either that way or at drop boxes or other designated places to deposit ballots. President Donald Trump has tried to confuse the two terms by claiming that absentee balloting is fine, while mail balloting is not. Absentee voting, the president sometimes argues, means someone has to proactively request a ballot as opposed to automatically getting one in the mail, which he calls mail voting.