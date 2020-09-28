 Skip to Content

UWEC virtual homecoming still brings excitement

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's homecoming week at UW-Eau Claire which means it's time for Blugolds to return to campus. But this year, they can only celebrate virtually.

Given the pandemic, traditional UW-Eau Claire homecoming festivities have been put on hold, with some new events to make up for it.

This year, students and alumni can enjoy a Zoom trivia contest, a virtual concert and Facebook campus tours.

Officials that helped plan this year's homecoming said it seems campus is pleasantly surprised that homecoming is still happening, even if it's through a computer screen.

"Instead of having in-person competitions like campus games, we're doing social media competitions on TikTok and Instagram, along with a fan art competition," said Joann Martin, the coordinator for student activities at UWEC. "We've been able to keep the homecoming royalty competition as well. So [students] are surprised I think that there is still some normal tradition there."

Also for homecoming, the university launched a week-long "RecUnite" virtual event Monday for all students, staff and alumni, where participants submit a photo of themselves doing a physical activity wearing a special race bib and are then entered to win some cash prizes.

