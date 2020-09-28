UWEC poli sci chair breaks down significance of presidential debates

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The presidential election is just 36 days away, and with a little over a month until voters head to the polls, President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden are scheduled to face off in the first presidential debate Tuesday night.

Every four years, presidential debates ahead of the November election bring in hundreds of thousands of viewers. But those viewers, more often than not, already know who they're voting into office.

That's according to Geoffrey Peterson, the political science chair at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He said Tuesday night's debate is important for both Trump and Biden, but added that how the two present themselves is more important than the candidates' actual responses to questions.

Peterson added it's difficult to define a true winner because supporters will often see their preferred candidate as coming out on top, regardless of actual responses.

"Typically, if there is a winner declared, they do it through some sort of polling immediately following the debate," Peterson said. "So, the winner is actually declared by public opinion, rather than by if one candidate was necessarily better than the other one."

Peterson went on to say that unless a candidate makes a big mistake, they're likely to be publicly evaluated on their body language and demeanor and that the interaction between the two candidates is the true performance that's under scrutiny.

Tuesday's debate will begin at 8 p.m. CST Tuesday night and will run for 90 minutes. It will be moderated by Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace.

ABC is hosting a three-hour special of debate coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. CST.

You will be able to watch it live here.

Local chapters of the Democratic and Republican parties are hosting watch parties Tuesday night.

The watch party for the Republican Party of Eau Claire will take place at 7:30 p.m. at 3712 Spooner Ave, Altoona 54720. For the Eau Claire Democratic Party, the watch party will take place drive-in style at 7:00 p.m. To get location details, an RSVP must be sent in by noon on Tuesday. To RSVP, click/tap here.