US lawmakers propose tighter rules for new airplanes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and Republicans on a House committee are proposing changes to the way regulators approve new passenger planes. Members of the House Transportation Committee said they will introduce their bill Tuesday and the committee will consider the measure on Wednesday. The bill would make major changes in the way the Federal Aviation Administration uses aircraft-maker employees to perform safety-related analysis. It would also require companies to tell the FAA, airlines and pilots about automated systems that can change a plane’s path. Most pilots did not know about a system on the 737 Max that repeatedly pushed down the noses of planes that crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people.