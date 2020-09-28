Trees planted to help study climate

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Nearly 100 trees were planted at Bollinger Field on UW-Eau Claire's campus today as part of a climate change study.

The National Science Foundation is funding a program with 18 gardens throughout the United States, growing poplar trees in order to study how they adapt to climate change in different environments.



UWEC biology professor Dr. Nora Mitchell said they'll study these trees for 3 to 5 years, or maybe even longer. She hopes their research will provide a better understanding of the genetic basis of climate adaptation.

"We understand a lot about their genetics, and a little bit about how they respond to the environment," said Dr. Mitchell. "This project will allow us to understand not just how these individual species respond but how our whole entire forest may respond to climate change."

The undergraduate students today got their hands dirty digging holes and planting the trees in pre-marked spots in the ground. Dr. Mitchell said in the future they hope to involve middle school students in the project as well.