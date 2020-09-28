Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s top official in negotiations with the Taliban has arrived in Pakistan’s capital on a three-day trip. Abdullah Abdullah, who leads the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, was received by top government officials on arriving in Islamabad on Monday. His visit comes as the council engages in talks with the Taliban, the most-serious effort yet at ending decades of war in Afghanistan that followed the 2001 U.S.-led invasion that toppled its Taliban government. The Afghan-Taliban talks come after a deal signed in February between the U.S. and the Taliban that aims to allow the U.S. to withdraw from Afghanistan and end the longest military engagement in American history.