The only debate moderator to return, Fox’s Wallace preps

NEW YORK (AP) — All eyes are on Fox’s Chris Wallace as he prepares to moderate the first presidential debate. Wallace is the only journalist moderating one of the four debates this fall who has been there before: he was the onstage referee for the third meeting between President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Wallace has a reputation as a straight-shooter willing to challenge politicians of all sides on his “Fox News Sunday” program. But the issue of fact-checking false statements is on the minds of many heading into this year’s debates, and he has said that he doesn’t consider that part of his job as moderator.