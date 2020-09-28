Strongly predict the malarkey of Trump-Biden debate for cash

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Will “Sleepy Joe” be the first derisive nickname President Donald Trump bestows upon Joe Biden? Will either candidate wear a mask onstage? How many times will Biden say the words “Barack Obama?” Some of the country’s largest sports betting companies are offering free-to-play contests in which viewers predict what will happen at Tuesday’s presidential debate for a chance to win cash or prizes. It’s the latest example of how the fast-growing sports betting industry is making inroads into mainstream popular culture. FanDuel, DraftKings and FOX Bet are among the companies with contests. Prize pools range from $25,000 to $50,000.