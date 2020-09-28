Spain’s top court rules to remove Catalan chief from office

Spain’s Supreme Court has barred Catalonia’s regional president from his office for refusing to remove a banner calling to release separatist leaders from prison that was displayed ahead of the 2019 general election at a public building. A panel of judges unanimously agreed Monday to confirm a decision by a lower court last year to ban Quim Torra from holding public office for 1 1/2years and fine him 30,000 euros ($35,000). The decision triggers a new period of uncertainty in Catalonia, Spain’s wealthy northeastern region. According to the law, Torra’s deputy should take over as president-in-charge until a new election is held in the region.