Q&A: Will the Trump administration be able to ban TikTok?

A federal judge on Sunday postponed a Trump administration order that would have banned the popular video sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores. A more comprehensive ban remains scheduled for November, about a week after the presidential election. But the judge, Carl Nichols of the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia, cast doubt on the merits of the government’s argument that TikTok is a national security threat because of its ties to China. The ruling followed an emergency hearing Sunday morning in which lawyers for the Chinese-owned app argued that the ban would infringe on First Amendment rights and do irreparable harm to the business.